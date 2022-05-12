‘Spectacular’ Amagansett Oceanfront Home Lists for $25M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An Amagansett oceanfront estate with dramatic ocean vistas and adjacent reserve property has just hit the market for $25 million. The 8,200-square-foot home at 2056 Montauk Highway is listed with Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and Alexandra McDevitt of Douglas Elliman.

“This oceanfront estate is nothing short of spectacular,” says Rokso. “It’s uniquely positioned on 2.4 acres surrounded by reserve, and its elevation provides all-around sweeping views of the dunes, the Atlantic Ocean and Napeague Bay. You’ll experience gorgeous sunrises and sunsets, and with its own private beach, an oceanside pool and deck, and a layout perfect for entertaining, this truly is the ultimate summer home.”

What this Amagansett Home Has to Offer

Custom-built home by Joe Farrell, the home begins with an expansive great room featuring a fireplace, a wet bar and glass doors overlooking the pool, deck and rolling dunes on the adjacent reserve.

There are a total of six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half-baths in the home. Five en suite guest bedrooms can be found on the first floor, along with a powder room and a laundry room. There is also direct access to an oceanside deck.

The upper level is where you are hit with breathtaking, sweeping views of the ocean thanks to large windows. The open floor plan includes a living room with vaulted ceilings and an oversized chef’s kitchen featuring a large center island, top-of-the-line appliances, dual dishwashers, and an informal dining area. There is also a separate formal dining room.

The primary bedroom wing is also located on the second level and offers ample privacy. It features a separate sitting room, a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub and dual walk-in closets. There are even two private outdoor decks, for watching sunrises and sunsets.

A gym and a bonus room round out the second level.

A heated gunite pool is surrounded by decking and offers views of the dunes. A path leads to the sandy beach.

In addition, there is a three-car garage attached to the home, an ample parking court and a lush green lawn towards the front of the property.

Close to Amagansett and Montauk

The property is located just minutes from Amagansett and the Napeague Stretch, home to favorite summer dining spots, such as the Clam Bar and LUNCH. Another few minutes in the car brings you to some of the best surfing in the world, as well as nightlife options, in Montauk.

See the home for yourself this weekend. An open house will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.