EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Is Buying an Oceanfront Lot in Amagansett

We have extremely reliable intel this evening that this property, 161 Marine Boulevard in Amagansett, which is an empty 0.56 lot on the ocean, is in the process of being purchased by talk show host, producer, and new dad Andy Cohen. The listing is repped by Cindy Shea at Sotheby's, and we've been told that Sarah Jessica Parker helped Cohen pick out the property.

It seems like a good buy to us: previous asking price was $7.25 million just about a year ago and last ask was $5.9 million.

Welcome to Amagansett, Andy!

For more, click here. 161 Marine Boulevard, Amagansett