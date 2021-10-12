‘Architectural Gem’ by Roger Ferri in Amagansett’s Devon For Sale

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An Amagansett home designed by the noted architect Roger Ferri, well known for his integration of lineal design and natural beauty, has hit the market for the $1.389 million. The 2,000-square-foot home is located 5 Holly Hill Road, in the much-desired Devon area.

Located on a 0.43-acre property within close proximity to the Devon Yacht Club and Gardiner’s Bay, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house is “an architectural gem,” according to listing agent, Eileen Mullen of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Ferri, a Long Island native who died in 1991, was one of the most significant architects of his time, according to Columbia University, where an exhibition of his designs was held in 2002. “His widely acclaimed ideas led to his being invited to participate in Transformations in Modern Architecture at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (1979), an exhibition that explored the concept of architecture’s move beyond mere functionalism. Ada Louise Huxtable wrote in a review for The New York Times that his work was “totally visionary romanticism.”

Built in 1980, this home in Amagansett begins with a sweeping front porch and double doors. A large front hall leads to an enormous open living and dining space featuring a windowed tray ceiling and large fireplace. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors allow light to pour in.

The home features “soaring angular and masterly crafted tray ceilings with window peaks and towering French doors create a magnificent sense of space and illumination throughout,” Mullen says in the listing.

“Ceilings of deep recessed, wood boxes, and dramatic vaults create a beautiful sense of artistry and tranquility,” the listing continues.

The four bedrooms are generously sized and private. Three full baths complete the main level.

The lower level is partially finished and offers a bonus room. There is also an oversized two-car garage.

Outside are several patio areas, including one large one, perfect for enjoying the serene outdoor space.

[Listing: 5 Holly Hill Road, Amagansett |Broker: Eileen Mullen, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

