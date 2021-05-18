Architecturally Significant Waterfront Home Offered at $8.49M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

There is a rare opportunity to create a waterfront compound in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods, where two parcels are available for $8.49 million.

The properties at 39 and 41 Milina Drive consist of a 1.1 acres of vacant land and an adjacent, but separate .65-acre lot with what is said to be an architecturally significant home, making for a total 1.75 acres and 294 feet of frontage on Gardiner’s Bay.

Floor-to-ceiling windows look out toward the water. “The east-western exposure provide evening sunsets and morning sunrises that will continually amaze,” according to Sotheby’s International Realty. Zacheriah Dayton and Keri A. Dayton of the Dayton Team and Kathy Konzet have the listing.

The home, built in the 1970s, was designed by Richard Henderson, who worked alongside Charles Gwathmey, the noted modernist architect, at what was then the firm Gwathmey, Henderson & Siegel. Henderson, a long-time faculty member and administrator at The Cooper Union, died in 2009.

Measuring 2,000 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, two baths, and a fireplace. Steps lead from the circular stone patio to a private staircase for down to a white sandy beach with approximately 80 feet in depth.

There is plenty of room for expansion and a swimming pool.

Located in a quiet area of Northwest Woods, the properties are close to Sammy’s Beach and its nature preserve at the mouth of Three Mile Harbor, as well as Cedar Point County Park, but only a short drive to East Hampton and Sag Harbor Villages.

[Listing: 39 & 41 Milina Drive East Hampton |Brokers: The Dayton Team and Kathy Konzet, Sotheby’s International Realty, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

