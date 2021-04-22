Artist’s Home in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods Has Large Entertaining Space, Plus a Studio

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A local artist’s home in the Landfall neighborhood in East Hampton’s Northwest Woods has lots of space for entertaining. The home at 19 North Pass Road, which boasts an artist studio, was just listed earlier this week at $1.995 million with Greg Schmidt and Jackie Dunphy of The Corcoran Group.

The craftsman-style home belongs to Savio Mizzi, a fisherman and local artist, who work includes Dan’s Paper covers, including this week’s edition, and there are lots of custom touches throughout.

Elevated on a hill on a property just shy of an acre near Cedar Point Park, the home offers 4,500 square feet of living space, including a 1,900-square-foot lower level and three bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.

Everything in this home is large. A formal entryway leads into an oversized living area with a stately fireplace and 24-foot vaulted ceilings with wood beams. A chandelier made from an old French wine barrel hangs in the center.

A den and a large gourmet kitchen are located off the living room. The kitchen has a massive center island with seating for four, tons of cabinet and counter space, professional appliances and a large farmhouse sink. There is also an 8-foot by 7-foot butler’s pantry, and room for a dining room table.

“This room is larger than life, affording every possibility of small to large gatherings,” according to the listing. “This is definitely the heart of the house.”

The entertaining can continue out on the large deck, which is located just off the kitchen.

A master suite is located on one side of the house, while two additional ensuite bedrooms can be found on the other. There is a potential for a fourth bedroom, we’re told.

Wide plank Hickory floors, overly high doors, and custom woodwork can be found throughout the home. There is also a detailed bannister, custom closet organizers in all of the closets and a sound system that can be heard in every part of the house.

Down on the lower level, where there is radiant heat, is where you will find the artist studio. There is also a craft area, media room, gym, and a garage with striking mahogany garage door.

There is plenty of room for a pool should the buyer want one.

The home close is close to both Landfall and Sammy’s Beaches, as well as the county park.

[Listing: 14 North Pass Road, East Hampton |Brokers: Greg Schmidt and Jackie Dunphy, Corcoran] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.