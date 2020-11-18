Bathroom Envy: Zen-Inspired Design in Montauk

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

With Thanksgiving approaching, you are likely feeling the pressures of the holidays. A retreat is what you need but, for most of us during the COVID-19 pandemic, the only place we may find respite is when we lock the doors in our bathrooms, light a candle and take a bath. We realize not everyone’s bathroom looks like a spa, but here are a few we found that may give you some ideas for your next bathroom renovation:

While the washroom pictured above is only a half-bathroom, we just love it for its zen-inspired design, created by Rosemary Scollan, who did all the interior design work at this lakefront house in Montauk. The stacked stone wall from Ann Sacks is striking, matching perfectly to the sink made of petrified wood. We’re told the sink rests on a wood platform that was cut from an old black walnut tree. There are some nautical elements added in, like the matching mirror and towel holder, made from knotted rope. Can you say Om?

[Listing: 225 East Lake Drive, Montauk | Broker: Chris Coleman at Compass | $6.499 million]

A circular Roman marble soaking tub is the focal point of this master bathroom at this oceanfront mansion in East Quogue. Just imagine taking a bubble bath in that! In addition, the master bath has a large shower with two different heads (pan and spray) and a closet room—not just a closet—with built-in drawers and cabinetry.