Bayfront Westhampton Beach Home Listed for $6.25 Million

A sprawling Westhampton Beach property offers sweeping views across Moriches Bay and a dock for easy access to enjoy living in this prime spot by the water. The home at 23 Stacy Drive, listed with Town & Country Real Estate, is asking $6.25 million.

The custom-built home sits on 1.25 acres at the foot of the bay, offering plenty of space even for guests and staff. The 6,785-square-foot house was built in 2007. There are five bedrooms and five and a half baths, plus a bonus room above a three-car garage.

Enter the traditional shingle-style home through a two-story gallery that leads to an open floor plan that includes a family room, kitchen and dining area. There are nine-foot ceilings, white oak flooring, sold, core Masonite doors and custom built-ins. The family room features a wood-burning fireplace and the dining area offers a gas fireplace.

The expansive kitchen boasts granite countertops and an island with counter seating. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with top-of-the-line appliances, including a stainless-steel Sub-Zero refrigerator, a six-burner Wolf stainless steel professional stove top and oven, a Wolf microwave, plus an additional 42-inch oven. Plus there are additional amenities like a double sink, garbage disposal and hot water dispenser.

A screened-in porch can be found off the dining area. An outdoor, wood burning fireplace is a lovely feature for colder nights.

The first floor also contains a guest room or maid’s quarters, one full bathroom, one powder room, and a laundry room.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The master bedroom and another guest room are located on the south side of the house and have sun porches with exquisite views across the bay. Each bedroom has custom-built California Closets and three of the four upstairs bedrooms have 12-foot tray ceilings.

Over in the master, there are custom built-ins and a gas fireplace. The master bathroom offers a steam shower, Jacuzzi tub, double sinks, Robern built-in medicine cabinets, and Kallista faucets and radiant heated flooring.

“A convenient bonus feature is a laundry chute from the second floor into the downstairs laundry room closet,” says Town & Country’s listing with Francie Phillips and John H. Phillips. “Other noteworthy points include a computer workstation nook, additional bonus room, and a back staircase which leads from the mudroom area to the second floor.”

Extensive mahogany decking allows for plenty of seating areas while overlooking the pool and the bay. The heated saltwater pool and hot tub are surrounded by brick pavers, flanked by a shaded gazebo.

The pool and the rest of the property have been well-landscaped with perennial gardens, watered with a 12-zone automated irrigation system.

The boat dock provides bay front access for a vessel up to 28 feet.

One other amenities worth noting is an emergency generator for the home.