Grand Opening of Westhampton Beach 7-Eleven Gas Station Celebrated

7-Eleven, Westhampton Beach grand opening
Irwin Krasnow, the developer of the new 7-Eleven gas station in Westhampton Beach, shows off the low gas prices.
Robin S. Laveman

Just 10 months ago, Irwin R. Krasnow broke ground on a new 7-Eleven and gas station at the gateway to Westhampton Beach, and last week, a grand opening celebration was held.

Located at 107 Old Riverhead Road, between Rogers Avenue and South Perimeter Road and just down the block from Francis S. Gabreski Airport, the gas station and store are now fully operational.

“Back in 2019, my wife, Robin Laveman, and I saw a vacant lot in front of Metro Storage with direct access to the Westhampton Beach Train Station,” developer Irwin R. Krasnow said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 4. “I noticed there was a need for a modern convenience store with a gas station with easy access, great choices of food, beverages and sundry items and most importantly, with fair and reasonable gas prices!”

7-Eleven, Westhampton Beach grand opening
Excitement at the grand opening of the new 7-Eleven in Westhampton Beach.Rick Seigleman

Krasnow, a real estate broker whose company, Area Real Estate Associates is based in Garden City, then reached out to the Westhampton Beach building department and was introduced to then-Mayor Maria Moore and then-Deputy Mayor Ralph Urban, who were very enthusiastic about the project. He and his wife have a beach house in West Hampton Dunes.

“I build where the zoning is and the municipalities are cooperative, collaborative and welcome. That’s exactly what I found in the Village of Westhampton Beach under the leadership of [now Southampton Town] Supervisor Maria Moore and [now] Mayor Ralph Urban.

Records show that he officially closed on the 1.6-acre property on January 29, 2021, purchasing it for $1.35 million.

The ribbon cutting ceremony. From left, Keri Rosalia of Gem Star Construction, Naeem Butt, the 7-11 Area Leader, Edward Cadillo, the construction manager, Luis Andre, the market leader, Ken Bordieri, the 7-Eleven real estate manager, Westhampton Beach 7-Eleven franchisee Ram Matlani, store general manager Jay Matlani,
store franchisee Sanjita Matlani, Westhampton Beach Mayor Ralph Urban, Village Trustee Kimberly Monsour, Irwin Krasnow, the developer/landlord, Westhampton Beach High School Athletic Director Jason Cohen and
High school girls soccer club coach Jodi Failla.Rick Seigleman

Stonefield Engineering and BAR Architects provided a site plan and elevations for a 3,999-square-foot building on the 69,887-square-foot parcel. They broke ground on May 30, 2023.

Eight gas pumps with a total of 16 stations are operated by the 7-Eleven franchisee, Ram Matlani. The store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

As with all newly built 7-Eleven stores, this location features signature items such as hot bean to brew, fresh-brewed coffees and espresso, cold Big Gulp and Slurpee drinks, fresh-brewed teas and new fruit-flavored frozen lemonades. Also offered are hot-to-go and ready-to-bake pizza, taquitos, self-service hot grill items, fresh sandwiches, crisp salads and baked-in-store cookies and pastries.

At the ribbon cutting, 7-Eleven awarded a $711 Project A Game grant to the Westhampton High School Girls Varsity Lady Canes soccer club, a non-profit organization. 

Krasnow and Laveman offered to treat all service personnel from Gabreski on the opening day as a thank you for their service.

The storefrontRick Seigleman
7-11 Franchisee Ram Matlani, left, with Westhampton Beach High School Athletic Director Jason Cohen, Wethampton Beach High School Girls Soccer parent volunteer Jodi Failla.Rick Seigleman
7-Eleven, Westhampton Beach grand opening
From left, Luis Andre, Jay Matlani, Sangita Matalani, Ram Matalani, Naeem Butt, along with Westhampton Beach Mayor Ralph Urban presenting $711 check to the Girls Varsity Soccer Program Grant, accepted by Westhampton Beach High school Atheletic Director Jason Cohen.Rick Seigleman
Rick Seigleman
Rick Seigleman
Rick Seigleman
Village Mayor Ralph with developer/landlord Irwin Krasnow and his wife Robin LavemanRick Seigleman

