North Fork agent Alexis Meadows has joined the top-producing Michael Lorber Team at Douglas Elliman, which has been growing its team on eastern Long Island.

Meadows will be based out of the Douglas Elliman office in Westhampton Beach. She previously worked with NOFO Real Estate, which was recently acquired by Engel & Völkers.

The Michael Lorber Team is an award-winning team, co-founded by Michael Lorber and Alexander Boriskin, and has completed over $2 billion in closed deals to date, according to Douglas Elliman.

In the Hamptons, the team includes Adam Hofer, who is based out of the Southampton office. Last year, The Michael Lorber Team was ranked as the firm’s No. 5 team in the Hamptons in sales by gross commission income (GCI) and the No. 4 team by sales volume. Nationwide, they were ranked as the firm’s No. 5 large team by both sales GCI and sales volume.

Meadows has been ranked among the top 1.5% of all agents nationwide by RealTrends and has been one of the East End’s top performers, while also growing a footprint in coastal Florida, Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“Having spent decades on the Peconic Bay, she is an expert in waterfront properties with extensive knowledge of the North and South Forks. This – coupled with her vast personal and professional network across buyers, sellers, investors and developers – led to her being named one of Dan’s Papers “Power Women of the East End” in 2023,” according to a statement from Douglas Elliman.

