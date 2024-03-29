Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Engel & Völkers, a global luxury real estate brand, has entered the North Fork real estate market with the acquisition of NOFO Real Estate, a boutique agency led by Susan Orioli for the past 13 years. The newly acquired office will do business as Engel & Völkers North Fork.

Donald P. Brennan Jr., the founding principal of the German brokerage’s Engel & Völkers Brownstone Brooklyn will lead the new office, according to an announcement this week. He brings more than 25 years of real estate experience and understanding of the East End. “His connection to North Fork, where he has maintained a part-time residence in the picturesque town of New Suffolk for over two decades, enriches his perspective into both markets given Brooklyn’s long-standing role as a primary feeder market for those seeking full-time residence or a second home on North Fork,” the statement says.

“Donald has built an impressive reputation and business, particularly in Brooklyn,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas. “This is a natural step in expanding our luxury real estate footprint onto the North Fork, offering home buyers and sellers a fresh standard of excellence.”

Susan Orioli, the selling broker/owner, will stay on at Engle & Völkers North Fork as an associate real estate broker to continue to provide clients with “unparalleled professionalism and exceptional service,” she notes.

“She has established robust connections with clientele, particularly among North Fork second-home buyers. With this expansion, Engel & Völkers North Fork is set to redefine luxury real estate experiences in the region through exceptional service and expertise across the breadth of Long Island’s East End that includes Aquebogue, Jamesport, Laurel, Mattituck, Cutchogue, New Suffolk, Peconic, Southold, Greenport, East Marion, Orient and Shelter Island.”

“I established my boutique real estate firm in March of 2011 and was the first to coin the name NOFO for the North Fork,” Orioli says. “In that same year, I made the transition from being a full-time attorney to a full-time real estate broker/owner. With over 25 years of experience in both law and real estate, I bring a wealth of knowledge to my clients. NOFO Real Estate has held the position of the leading boutique real estate brokerage on the North Fork for the past several years.”

The Mattituck resident says, “The North Fork has always had a special place in my family’s heart, serving as a second home since the 1950s. It was a natural progression for me to offer real estate services in this area from day one.”

Orioli explained that she and Engel & Völkers North Fork collaborated on a deal starting last year and successfully closed it on March 18.

“Over the years, I have been approached by various parties interested in purchasing NOFO Real Estate. However, the timing was never right. Now, I have made the decision to sell NOFO Real Estate because the E&V brand aligns with our boutique firm’s way of operating and allows us to offer an even higher level of service. I believe it’s a win-win for both our agents and our clients.”

“As the luxury real estate market evolves, Engel & Völkers’ proven track record and innovative marketing strategies will position our team to capitalize on the growing demand for premium properties and second homes on the North Fork,” said Brennan. “The Engel & Völkers brand exemplifies a robust global presence, unmatched reputation, and a collaborative network of seasoned real estate advisors adept in navigating the complexities of exceptional lifestyle preferences tailored to our clientele.”

Twelve real estate advisors are working from Engel & Völkers North Fork’s shop at 27980 Main Road in Cutchogue — Engel & Völkers calls them shops instead of offices, and real estate advisors instead of agents, who, according to a statement, “guide clients through their home journey with precise knowledge and distinguished care.”

To learn more visit northfork.evrealestate.com.