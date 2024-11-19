The home at 30 Springwood Way enjoys sweeping views of Three Mile Harbor.

In East Hampton, a “charming beach house captures the beauty of its surrounding with sweeping views of Three Mile Harbor,” as the listing describes, is new to the market. Represented by Kim Slater and Rick Slater of Sotheby’s International Realty’s East Hampton brokerage, the house is listed at $3.995 million.

Set on higher ground, the 3,500-square-foot house at 30 Springwood Way enjoys water views and natural light, amid a peaceful, quiet location.

Originally built in 1969, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home has been updated, designed for balancing relaxation and entertainment.

“The open living spaces flow seamlessly, while each bedroom provides a private retreat, including balconies off the primary and guest room,” the listing reads. “The outdoor spaces are equally as enchanting, with peaceful deck areas ideal for dining or relaxing, and a sparkling pool and spa surrounded by lush greenery and flowering plants.”

The main floor living space features a vaulted ceiling with white clapboard and exposed beams. A decorative fireplace in the center of the room has a natural wood mantle to match the hardwood floors, which continue into the kitchen area.

The kitchen features a breakfast area, exposed shelving, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a peninsula with counter seating — all below a skylight that allows natural light to pour in.

There is also a separate dining area along a wall of windows, where there is also a window seat that makes for a cozy reading nook. French doors open to the expansive wraparound deck with cable railings.

The main floor features a spacious suite, while the second floor offers a generously-sized primary bedroom.

Down on the walk-out lower level, there are additional recreational and work spaces. There is also a large kitchenette space with a sink, wine fridge and microwave, plus peninsula seating. A laundry room also holds two washer and dryers, as well as a sink.

Outside, the pool is surrounded by stone patio. An elevated spa flows into the glistening pool.

The 0.44 of an acre property also includes an outdoor shower and fireplace.

“Meticulously maintained inside and out, this home exudes warmth, elegance, and tranquility-a true haven in a breathtaking location,” the listing says.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 30 Springwood Way, East Hampton | Brokers: The Slater Team, Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

