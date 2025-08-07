Beautifully Designed Georgica Home Asks $8.5M

Inside the serene living space, an impeccably designed home in Georgica, on the market for $8.5 million.

A home in East Hampton’s Georgica enclave offers not only a high-end design, but also sits on one acre of park-like grounds.

The house at 30 East Hollow Road is now on the market for $8.5 million with Yorgos Tsibiridis and Michaela Keszler of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Situated down a long gated driveway, the shingle-style residence, originally built in 2015, offers 5,400 square feet of immecably designed space, starting with the double-height foyer that flows into the main living areas. There is a massive living and dining space with vaulted ceilings and built-in, architecturally interesting shelving flanking the remote gas-fired fireplace, all below a skylight.

An adjacent media room with surround sound system features a large-screen television that can be hidden away behind the custom cabinetry. French doors lead out into the pool area.

The large chef’s kitchen boasts a built-in banquette overlooking the backyard, an oversized center island, high-end appliances and a nearby butler’s pantry.

There are five generously-sized bedrooms, including a first floor primary suite with a sitting area and access to a private patio, as well as a spa-like bathroom with dual sinks, a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed whoer.

The main level is also home to a two powder rooms and a large laundry/multi-purpose room.

Up on the second level, there ar two junior suites, plus a separate guest suite that wows with two bedrooms with a shared bathroom and its very own lounge. Every bedroom has access to shaded decks and terraces.

Down on the finished lower level, there is a gym, a game room and a media room with surround sound.

The exterior spaces are just as luxurious. A covered bluestone patio (1,000 feet worth to be exact) provides shelter for the outdoor kitchen, which features a wood-burning oven/grill and a pizza oven. The heated saltwater pool with a new heater is just steps away, surrounded by the well-landscaped grounds.

There is also an enclosed outdoor shower/changing room.

The house is also fully equipped with smart home technology, including SONOS speakers inside and out, lighting and keyless locks, according to the listing description.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 30 East Hollow Road, East Hampton] | Broker: Yorgos Tsibiridis and Michaela Keszler of Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.