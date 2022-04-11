Behind The Hedges Launches Western Edition in Long Island Press

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Long Island Press, the region’s premier news and lifestyle publication, is proud to partner with Behind The Hedges, the East End’s leading real estate magazine, in launching a western edition of Hedges.

Hedges’ new edition made its debut as a special section pullout appearing in the April issue of the Press, which is now on newsstands across Nassau and Suffolk counties. The new issue brings to greater Long Island area readers the award-winning Hedges features that East End readers have grown to love, including columns such as Master Craftsman and Real Estate Roundtable, as well as in-depth looks inside the area’s most aspirational properties on the market. The original East End edition of Hedges will continue to appear monthly inside Dan’s Papers, except for three summer holiday editions, when it will be a standalone publication.

Hedges, which was launched in 2014, is led by veteran East End local journalist Taylor K. Vecsey, who expertly edits both editions. The new edition follows recent special Palm Beach, Florida-focused editions of Hedges that were published this winter, with some Southern coverage continuing online. The digital edition of Hedges’ new issue in the Press can be found here.

Hedges has earned accolades from the New York Press Association for its coverage. The Press, which has a history dating back more than two centuries, has earned hundreds of honors from local, New York State, and national journalism organizations for its editorial excellence.

Both Hedges and the Press are owned by Bayside-based Schneps Media, one of the largest local news chains in the state with more than 80 publications and websites across LI, New York City, Westchester, and Philadelphia. Sister publications include Dan’s Papers, amNewYorkMetro, the Queens Courier, The Brooklyn Paper, The Bronx Times, and many more.

For editorial inquiries, please contact Vecsey at TVecsey@danspapers.com.