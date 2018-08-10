How About a Bijou c. 1790 House in Sag Harbor?

If there's anything Sag Harbor has a lot of, it's adorable little houses with a ton of charm. Like this one. It is very bijou at 1200 square feet, with a minuscule 0.06-acre lot, but if you're a singleton or couple, everything you need is here. And if it's not here, it's easily walkable.

There are two bedrooms (one not pictured, so it must be really teensy) and one-and-a-half baths. Everything, including the ridiculously wide-planked-floors and the adorable kitchen, has been recently renovated, while keeping the charm of the old house, including the beams. There are two fireplaces and a cute backyard with brick patio.

So what's the ask? $1.5 million. It sold for about $400K less two years ago, but we're fairly sure the renovations have taken place since then, so it's reasonable. If it sounds good to you, get in touch with David Cox and Kimberly McElrath at Corcoran. What do you think? Worth it?

For more, click here. 16 Jefferson Street, Sag Harbor