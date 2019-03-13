A Vintage Bootleggers' Cottage in East Hampton

This cottage, which has been in the same family for over 50 years, was originally purchased with a still in the basement. (Don't you wish it was still there?) A hundred years after the Volstead Act was passed, we figure those owners would laugh about all the local, legal winemaking, beer-brewing, and even distilling going on in the area now. There's still a very pretty, mature grape arbor out back, if the new owner wants to make some wine.

Saunders agent Jackie Lowey says, "Representing historic homes is a passion for me. I love to peel back the layers of their past and discover the fabled stories of the East End's rich history. Last year I sold the historic Conklin House located just across the street from this home. While 68 Accabonac's bootlegging days may be past, the home has a bright future and I'm looking forward to finding the right buyer for this wonderful property."

Of course the house could use some updates, and possibly expansion, but there are still great features like wide plank floors and vintage enclosed porches front and rear. There are three bedrooms, two baths and an office/sitting room in 1600 square feet as well as a garage/studio out back. The plot size is 0.37 of an acre, so there's room for a pool.

68 Accabonac Road, East Hampton