Bridgehampton Home, Asking $7.595 Million, Even Has Custom Furniture

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Renovated in May, the house at 200 Guyer Road in Bridgehampton is turn-key and movie-in ready. The house, listed with Brown Harris Stevens for $7.595 million, can even be purchased with its furnishings, for an extra cost.

The nearly two-acre property is located on a private cul-de-sac, just minutes to downtown Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor Village. The property includes a 5,600-square-foot main house with a turret, a pool and a two-story pool house offering an additional 1,700-square-feet of living space with a full bath and kitchenette.

The interiors of the six-bedroom house, originally built in 2003, have been staged by Elizabeth Dow Homes of East Hampton. The designs include bespoke window treatments with linen woven drapes from Belgium, custom furniture for the two great rooms, all new bedroom furniture with high quality bedding, custom rugs throughout and museum-quality art work. The furnishings are available through a separate transaction and are not included in the list price.

There are two great rooms, one with double-height ceilings, a custom window, a wood burning fireplace and natural wood beams. A large screened-in porch can be found off the great room, leading outside to the pool area.

The first level includes a dining area and a large chef’s kitchen with white custom cabinetry and professional grade, stainless steel appliances. They include a Wolf oven, microwave, and built-in coffee maker, two Sub-Zero refrigerators and two Sub-Zero wine coolers. The countertops are Caesarstone and the island has a wood-counter add-on, raised, to allow for seating.

There is also a media room with a fireplace and a junior master suite that completes the first floor. Four fireplaces and modern chandeliers are located throughout.

The stairs lead to a large landing with cabled railings that offer views of the Atlantic Golf Course and a view to the great room below. There are three ensuite bedrooms, one with a fireplace. The master ensuite also has its own fireplace.

A private staircase leads to the sixth bedroom, located over the attached two-car garage. It features a separate sitting area, and would be perfect for live-in staff or guests.

The newly installed, 50-by-20-foot, heated, gunite pool is surrounded by a bluestone patio for entertaining on summer days. The grounds were recently been redone by Marders with lush plantings.

[Listing: 200 Guyer Road, Bridgehampton | Broker: Ani Antreasyan and Timothy O’Connor, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.