Elegant Home Set Among Bridgehampton’s Premier Horse Country Asking $5.35 Million

A 7,500-square-foot home centrally located among horse farms in Bridgehampton is looking for a buyer. The home at 13 Meadow Court is asking $5.35 million.

Listed with Christopher J. Burnside and Aubri Peele of Brown Harris Stevens, the traditional, shingle-style home is just minutes to the heart of Bridgehampton and not far from Channing Daughters Winery and the Hampton Classic Horse Show.

The eight-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath house was built by M & M Custom Homes, one of the top Bridgehampton home builders, in 2017. There is plenty of space for a family to spread out over three levels. Still, it is an elegantly appointed house with custom millwork and a grand entry that gives way to an open floor plan.

A large formal living room features a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by windows that provide views into the well-manicured backyard. A formal dining room is located off of the chef’s kitchen, between the butler’s pantry, which has a wine cooler and a sink. The kitchen offers everything a buyer could want, from a large island, counter seating and even two sinks. Professional appliances include a six-burner Wolf range with an infrared griddle and dual ovens, an oversized Sub-Zero refrigerator and two dishwashers. A breakfast area overlooks the back deck and the pool area.

There is not just one master suite in this home, but two. The first master is located on the first floor, while a second, even bigger master suite with a luxurious bathroom and a pair of walk-in closets, is up on the second floor. In the bathroom, there is a freestanding tub, a large glass-enclosed shower and two separate sinks, opposite each other, one with a vanity.

Four large en-suite guest bedrooms with high ceilings are on the second floor, along with a laundry room.

The lower level has space for a gym, three more living or entertainment areas, and two additional guest bedrooms with a bathroom. There is also a two-car garage.

Broad stone patios overlook the heated gunite pool and spa surrounded by an expansive lawn.

One other additional amenity worth mentioning for those with energy efficiency in mind is a five-zone heating and cooling system.

The home sits on 0.93 of an acre, on a cul-de-sac located off Scuttlehole Road.