Buyers Snatch Up ‘Rare Piece of Orient’s History’

A historic home in Orient, owned by the same family since the 1860s, was listed for sale earlier this month. The Italianate-style home with exquisite craftsmanship, located at 1495 Village Lane, is asking $1.796 million.

Lori Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate has the exclusive — and we hear it has already found a buyer after just days on the market.

“This home is a rare piece of Orient’s history,” Feilen told Behind The Hedges just as the property came on the market. Her favorite feature of the home, built by Capt. George Maxon Vail, who went on to own a successful commercial fishing ship, “is that it’s a very rare example of our most treasured architecture in the historic district that has remained in the same family continuously since being built in 1861.”

“When you enter you are stepping back into time with all of the elegance and details available in 1860,” said Feilen, who specializes in Orient real estate, which has become particularly popular in recent years. “It is a very upscale home ready to be adorned with a few modern luxuries.”

The architectural details throughout the home have been preserved throughout the centuries, from floor-to-ceiling windows to the exterior louvered wooden shutters.

There is also a walk-up Cupola prominently positioned above the roofline which, Feilen explained, served as both a source of light inside and, when lit, as a landmark for traveling ships. It was “positioned high enough for family members to look out and see their own family’s ships out in Orient’s harbor and beyond,” she added.

The 2,300-square-foot home offers generously sized rooms and 10-foot high ceilings in four rooms with large floor-to-ceiling windows on the first floor that bring in plenty of natural light.

While the kitchen could use some updating, the eat-in kitchen is large, especially for the home’s era. There is also a large pantry and dining room, den and laundry room that were added to the rear of the home over the years.

There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. One large bedroom can be found on the first floor.

The listing points to the home’s potential. There are currently four entrances, two foyers and two staircases.

Set on a large, 0.55-acre lot, rare for the hamlet’s historic district, it is located close to the small town and the beaches and a short drive to Greenport. The property also features a 24-foot barn and outbuilding.

The property’s driveway is accessible from Orchard Street, as well as Village Lane.

Feilen said this property would not last and it seems it has not, as a contract has already gone out.

