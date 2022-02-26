Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

It is a quality over quantity type of weekend on the North Fork. With just a few open houses, there is time to see them all and find the home for you.

One property in the lineup is a Southold home located at 1695 Mill Creek Drive, priced at $1.795 million and represented by Justin Concannon of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Inside the 2,450 square foot house, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms. With an upstairs den, three-season room and wood-burning fireplace, there are plenty of spaces to relax. Additionally, the home features a laundry room and a two-car garage for functionality.

This 0.44-acre property is creek front and leads out to a floating dock.

The home will be shown on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Looking for South Fork open houses? We have you covered, too.

Other North Fork open houses this weekend:



72 Sunup Trail, Riverhead

Price: $949,000

Brokers: Gilda Martinez and Jesse Stein, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life

Saturday, February 26, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

143 Scenic Lake Drive Unit 143, Riverhead

Price: $475,000

Brokers: Shaughnessy Dusling and Cynthia McKenna, EXP Realty

Saturday, February 26, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->