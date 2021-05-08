Candice Bergen Sells East Hampton Home for $17 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Candice Bergen and her husband, Marshall Rose, have officially parted ways with their East Hampton Village home. Deed transfers show that back in March, the home at 72 Lily Pond Lane quietly sold for $17 million.

Ed Petrie and Charles Forsman of Compass, who represented Bergan and Rose, declined to comment. The 4,500-square-foot home went on the market in December for $18 million. The deal closed March 6.

No word yet on who the buyer is. Their identity was hidden by another LLC called 72 Lily Pond.

Rose, a real estate developer and philanthropist, and his then-wife, Jill, built the gambrel-style house in the mid-1980s.

It was an award-winning design by the late Jaquelin T. Robertson, of Cooper, Robertson Partners, who Rose and Bergen brought in to oversee major renovations in 2004, according to a spread in Architectural Digest. The Murphy Brown star and Rose, who married in 2000, wanted to turn it into a year-round home that reflected them as a couple.

“It’s my tribute to the history of architecture on eastern Long Island,” Robertson told AD.

They turned the downstairs into one long loft, remodeled the kitchen, added an enclosed porch that overlooks the lush gardens, and opted for decor fit for an East Hampton country home. “It was a beautifully thought-out house,” Bergen told AD in 2007 of the house Rose had shared with his late wife, “and it was a delicate challenge to respect its history but reinterpret it as ours.”

The cedar-shingled house is without a doubt quintessentially East Hampton, a light-filled space with a sprawling lawn, a wraparound porch and oversized French windows. The six-bedroom home sits on 1.8 acres features vaulted ceilings and several separate living areas.

There is also a guest cottage and pool with adjacent fountains.

Taxes are $61,000 a year.

