Cavett's Cove Is Now Almost $30 Million Lower

Legendary TV personality, author, and raconteur Dick Cavett has again cut the price of his fabled home. Most recently the asking price was $48.5 million; now it's been cut down to $33.95 million, which is $28 million (and change!) less. We're thinking this is now an excellent value. The house, which was completely rebuilt in 2000, has the charm of the original Montauk Association houses built by McKim, Mead and White, but with none of the maintenance headaches of an old house. Plus, there are 19.8 acres of oceanfront land. Montauk oceanfront land goes for about $8-10 million an acre these days. (Of course, there are differences between this property and a buildable lot.)

The house was originally known as Tick Hall, but listing agent Gary DePersia at Corcoran rather masterfully rebranded the property Cavett's Cove. Cavett told Behind the Hedges last year, "There are bigger houses, and houses with more bells and whistles. But there is not a more magical place in all the world." Last year was the first time the house had ever been on the market in its 136-year-history. Owners sold to people they knew would love the place as much as they did.

The story of the house is fascinating. If you haven't seen From the Ashes, the documentary about the house, go find a copy! The original home burned to the ground in 1997; owners Cavett and wife Carrie Nye vowed to rebuild the house exactly as it was, including replicating a squeak on the stairs. With no original plans remaining, it was a serious undertaking to replicate the house.

The problem is, of course, a place like this is a harder sell than a new plain glass box. We have to believe there are well heeled people out there who will appreciate the charm of this magnificent estate.

The property includes the 6000 square foot house with over 900 feet of ocean frontage, which borders another 170 acres of parkland. There's a private walkway to the sandy ocean beach, along with a freshwater pond and pool.

Over the years, it's hosted some notable people, including Robert Vaughn, Jack Paar, John Simon, Mick and Bianca Jagger, Andy Warhol, Mary Tyler Moore, Dustin Hoffman, Julian Schnabel, Lauren Bacall, Alec Baldwin, Edward Albee, Tennessee Williams, Javier Bardem, Nicol Williamson, Christine Baranski, Teller (of Penn and Teller), Stephen Fry, Percy Heath, Robert Redford, and Muhammed Ali. Woody Allen came to visit and was overcome by the beauty of the place. He said, "Cavett, this is a storybook setting."

For more information, click here. 165 Deforest Road, Montauk