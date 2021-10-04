Charming East Hampton Village Home Lists at $3.495 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A 150-year-old Victorian-style home in the heart of East Hampton Village is on the market for $3.495 million. Renovated in recent years, the home at 44 Buell Lane still offers classic village charm with all the modern creature comforts buyers expect.

J.B. D’Santos of Brown Harris Stevens represents the listing.

The now 3,870-square-foot home was originally built in 1870 by the Most Holy Trinity parish for the priest, D’Santos says. The church is located just a few doors down at 79 Buell Lane.

“That’s the main reason for the house having a nine-foot ceiling on main floor, an eight-foot ceiling second floor,” he says. “Back then, only wealthy families or institutions would have the capital for such a luxury.”

The large front porch, which has newly added flooring and brightly painted columns invites guests in to the four-bedroom, three-bath home. A foyer holds a staircase with period detailing, the listing explains. “Next is a spacious living room with a fireplace and game room for added entertainment. An enclosed sunroom overlooking the grounds offers a peaceful retreat.”

The eat-in-kitchen underwent a full renovation and features a large island, designer appliances and new windows. There is enough space in the kitchen for a large table that looks out through a wall of windows at the backyard.

This home offers two choices for the primary suite, one on the first floor that has its own private entrance, which used to be the “servants quarters,” and one on the second floor. Two more guest rooms that share a bathroom and a laundry room complete the second floor.

During the renovations, completed in the summer of 2020, a new hot water heater, new boiler, new furnace for new wing a new air conditioning unit was installed on the top floor (the home boasts three air conditioning units in total).

The 0.34-acre property also boasts a heated oval-shaped pool surrounded by shrubbery and flowering gardens, and a pool house, where the current owners keep a ping pong table. A Sony Sound system provides for outdoor entertainment. An outdoor shower is tucked away for privacy.

The home is located 1.26 miles to Main Beach, walking distance to the village’s shops and restaurants and, of course, is just steps away from the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

[Listing: 44 Buell Lane, East Hampton |Broker: J.B. D’Santos, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP

