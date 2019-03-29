Chevy Chase's Beautiful Former East Hampton Estate Is Yours for $20 Million

This lovely house, part of the Ocean Avenue historic district, was sold by comedian Chevy Chase in 2001. (The price then was $10.1 million, in case you're wondering.) It was designed in the Shingle Style by well regarded East Hampton architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, best known for Grey Gardens, around 1899.

Brothers Frederick G. Potter and E. Clifford Potter were real estate developers who built Park Avenue apartment houses, office buildings and theaters, including the Winter Garden Theater. They hired Joseph Greenleaf Thorp to design their Ocean Avenue summer cottages. This house, seen in the center of the postcard, is the Frederick G. Potter House. The EC Potter house is also extant, on Lily Pond Lane, and is currently owned by Jon Bon Jovi.

So, celebrities aside, what are the specs of the property? The house is a generous 12,000 square feet, including that third floor that new builds aren't allowed. There are 10 bedrooms and 8.5 baths. While the house has been for rent every summer, everything looks and feels fairly fresh and new.

Outside, there's 2.1 acres of pretty grounds, which includes a pool, pool house, garage and playhouse. Asking price for the property, repped by Peter Turino at Brown Harris Stevens, is $19.995 million. Price might be reaching a little--a comp would be the Schuyler Quackenbush house, which sold earlier this year for $14.75 million. It's not quite as nice as this place, but it does offer one more acre of land.

For more, click here. 19 Lee Avenue, East Hampton