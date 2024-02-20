Classic American Charmer in East Hampton Asking $5.5M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A home with easy access to East Hampton Village exudes classic Americana with its white picket fence and old-world details, while also boasting modern amenities. The house at 51 North Main Street in East Hampton is listed for $5.5 million with The Corcoran Group’s Catherine L. Juracich and Thomas Ventura.

The 5,500-square-foot house not only offers interior space, but also room to breathe with 3.5 acres.

“Classic sophistication seamlessly blends with modern amenities, creating a truly opulent yet comfortable abode,” the listing description reads.

A columned front porch entry leads into the charming space. Features include stone fireplaces, antique wood floors and natural light through many bay windows that you to appreciate the expansive grounds and meticulous landscaping.

The sleek modern kitchen comes outfitted with high-end stainless steel appliances, a center island and a pantry. While there is a breakfast area in the kitchen, there is also a formal dining room for entertaining that features a fireplace to warm the space.

The residence features six bedrooms with four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The primary bedroom boasts an oversized bathroom with dual pedestal sinks and a roomy walk-in shower.

Outside, the heated gunite pool enjoys privacy thanks to hedges, and is surrounded by an oversized stone patio. There are also multiple sitting areas, a fire pit and gardens throughout the estate.

The property also holds a detached four-car garage, which enjoys a shingled barn look.

The agents say there is “ample room for expansion and abundant potential to enhance the already plentiful opportunity.”

Situated in the heart of the village, this property offers “a private retreat with easy access to all the amenities of village living. This is truly a one-of-a-kind property that must be seen to be fully appreciated,” the listing says.

