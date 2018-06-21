Completely Adorable Historic Home Finds New Owner Fast

Honestly, although we love our current home intensely, we're slightly annoyed we didn't buy this house. It's just that good. The Conklin house, c. mid-1700s, looks like it's been lovingly lived in for close to 300 years. Everything you could want in a home of the period, including ridiculously wide floorboards, fireplaces galore including an old colonial bake oven and one with a period chimney cupboard, old beams, ancient four-paneled doors, all are there. (Having lived for many years in a home of the period, we're less enamored of the low ceilings, but even though we're tall, we got used to them quickly.)

There's a separate barn/garage on the property, which is a generous 0.83 of an acre just one block outside East Hampton Village. In addition, the new owner could add on to the place via the kitchen.

Asking price for all this was a reasonable (to us, anyway) $1.32 million. The property was repped by Jackie Lowey at Saunders and she found a buyer for it under a month. Well done to her, and congrats to the new owners.

For more, click here. 57 Accabonac Road, East Hampton