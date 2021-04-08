Contemporary East Hampton Home, Offered for Just Under $3M, Capitalizes on Water Views

A contemporary East Hampton home near Clearwater Beach, listed for $2.995 million with Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty, was designed to maximize the water views and natural light.

The 2,260-square-foot home, designed by Greenwich, Connecticut-based architect Laura Kaehler and built in 2017, faces west over an idyllic pond.

“The property has great views of the water and they wanted to capitalize on those views,” Kaehler wrote on her website of her clients’ request for their vacation home in Springs.

“Recycled barn hardwood creates clean lines and gives way to the seamless living and dining areas on the first floor,” Jacka said.

The foyer opens to an open space, first the dining room flanked by the kitchen, which boasts top-of-the-line appliances, and a living room with a corner stone fireplace.

“Along the long wall to the north, we positioned sliding doors and windows out to the terrace facing the water,” Kaehler explained.

The doors allow access to the patio, which runs 41 feet long, nearly the length of the house. A powder room completes the first floor.

Up the stairs to the second floor is where all three of the bedrooms and two full bathrooms can be found. Each bedrooms has a sliding door that leads to a continuous deck.

There is even a beautiful view of the water from the master bathroom, which includes a walk-in shower that holds a freestanding soaking tub and a window to the water.

The second floor also is home to a laundry room for the utmost convenience.

From the terrace, take the cantilevered sculptural outdoor staircase to the rooftop deck, where there is a spa and a panoramic views of Gardiner’s Bay.

A lower finished level, with six-foot eight-inch ceilings, offers additional living space and storage. In one area, the walls are lined with recycled barn hardwood. It is currently being used as a play area and a home gym.

The home, which sits on a half-acre parcel, has nearby beach access and community boat slip rights. There is also an outdoor shower.

We hope this one goes before the summer, so someone can enjoy the bay breezes.