House of the Holy: Live in a Converted Church in Greenport

Looking for a really interesting and cool place to call your own? Check out the the former Greenport United Methodist Church, now converted into a private home with acres of space. Stained-glass windows, vaulted ceilings, and a sumptuously open floor plan make this place ideal for folks looking for a more unconventional living space. After all, who doesn't want to live in a house with a campanile?

The details: it's about 2800 square feet with six bedrooms and four baths. We do think the place could be staged a lot better than it is: the furniture all seems rather randomly scattered around the nave. With a huge space like that, area rugs and well placed furniture makes the interiors feel cozy rather than cavernous. But that's a minor niggle.

The other good thing about the property is the plot size, 0.42 of an acre, which is a generous size for downtown Greenport. We aren't sure, looking at satellite maps, but we think there's room for a pool in back, which would be a nice addition. And of course, the new owners can walk to most of adorable downtown Greenport.

Asking price for the church, repped by the Mattituck Brokerage at Brown Harris Stevens, is $1.7 million. How reasonable that is, we have no idea, as this property is unique.

For more information, click here. 621 Main Street, Greenport