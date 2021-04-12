Cool Modern Amagansett Beach House Hits the Market for $9.95 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A modern home, designed by Bates Masi + Architects in 2017, has just been listed with Brown Harris Stevens’ Timothy O’Connor. Located less than one block from the ocean beach in Amagansett and surrounded by a nature preserve, the home at 159 Atlantic Avenue is being offered at $9.95 million.

O’Connor says the home is inspired by the seaside setting. “Although completely modern in its aesthetic and construction, the home is directly tied to local history — inspired in part by the nearby historic Life Saving Station, used for generations to provide lookout and rescue boats for shipwrecked sailors,” he says in the listing.

The 3,000-square-foot house plus a separate guest cottage offers five bedrooms and seven total baths. “The main house is infused with natural light, with glass walls surrounding nearly the entirety of the central living space on the second level,” according to the listing.

The open layout for the living room, dining room, and kitchen all feature European white oak floors and ceilings with exposed steel beams.

The chef”s kitchen is a minimalistic space with “well-thought-out custom touches throughout,” such as European white oak cabinets. High-end appliances include a Thermador refrigerator and freezer, a Miele dishwasher, and a Gaggenau stove and cooktop.

On the south side of the kitchen, doors opens onto the deck, where there is an outdoor built-in kitchen and plenty of space for entertaining. On the north side, from the great room, there are stairs that lead to the rooftop deck and stairs that lead down to the pool area.

An elevated lawn and mahogany decking surround a 28-foot by 10-foot gunite swimming pool. A custom pocket glass door leads into the family room on the first level. There is a kitchenette with a Sub-Zero under-the-counter fridge here for easy access during pool parties.

The first level also houses three ensuite bedrooms, including the luxurious master suite. The master has its own private deck, a laundry room, and half bath.

But that’s not all. There is also a private two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath guest cottage. The cottage features an open floor plan and its own deck. The cottage’s kitchen boasts Gaggenau, Sub-Zero, and Miele appliances, as well as the same cabinets, flooring and ceilings found in the main home.

Other amenities worth noting are two outdoor showers, an outdoor foot-wash (so you don’t track sand into the house when you return from the beach!), state-of-the-art smart home systems, such as a built-in audio/visual system extending to all common areas, master bedroom, and roof decks, as well as Lutron-controlled lighting.

We wonder if someone will grab this one up in time to enjoy it for a summer by the beach.