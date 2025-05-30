As part of the EMS Week celebrations for local first responders, many of whom are volunteers, Sheri Winter Parker of the Corcoran Group sponsored a lunch for emergency medical service personnel at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital (SBELIH).
Parker, a longtime supporter and Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation Board member, sponsored the lunch for the fifth consecutive year.
“Every year since COVID, I have the honor of hosting a pizza lunch during EMS Week to thank the incredible local EMTs and first responders who show up 24/7, 365 days a year,” says Winter Parker. “It’s the very least I can do for the real heroes of our community, especially during National EMS Week. Thank you for your courage, heart, and commitment! Eternally thankful to you!”
Catered by Greenport’s 1943 Pizza Bar’s Rolling in Dough Pizza Truck, the lunch showed appreciation for the emergency medical technicians, paramedics and other first responders who respond to EMS calls on the North Fork.
“On behalf of the entire SBELIH community, including the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation, the ELIH Association, medical staff, administration, and patients, we extend our deepest thanks to Sheri for her ongoing generosity,” says Paul J. Connor, Chief Administrative Officer of SBELI “Her support plays a meaningful role in helping us honor those who dedicate their lives to emergency care.”
SERHANT.’s Hamptons Office Is Moving
The signs are up and boxes are being packed. SERHANT.’s office in the Hamptons is moving from Water Mill to Bridgehampton.
Mother-daughter team Dee Bonner and Katie Doubleday posted a photo on Instagram over the Memorial Day weekend of themselves with founder and CEO Ryan Serhant in front of their soon-to-be new digs on Main Street.
We hear SERHANT. is looking to be moved in by mid-June.
SERHANT. opened an office at 103 Hayground Road, with frontage on Montauk Highway, just a little bit further west in Water Mill back in 2022.
Agnes Wanielista Joins Douglas Elliman
Agnes Wanielista, who has 10 years of luxury sales experience, has joined Douglas Elliman, along with Chelsea Redick. They are based in the Sag Harbor office.
Wanielista has earned a reputation for strategic market insight, meticulous attention to detail, and an unwavering commitment to her clients. After four years at Corcoran, where she ranked as the No. 2 agent in Sag Harbor, she moved to Compass and continued to build her business in the Hamptons.
In 2024 with a total sales volume of just shy of $60 million, Wanielista and Redick represented both the seller and buyer of a $20.13 million sale of 19 Sagg Pond Court.
Wanielista splits her time between Tribeca and Sag Harbor with her husband and their two young children.
