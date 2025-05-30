Members of the Southold Fire Department, Greenport Fire Department, Cutchogue Fire Department and Southold Town Police Department with Dr. Lawrence Schiff, Sheri Winter Parker, and Linda Sweeney, SBELIH VP Foundation/Community Relations.

As part of the EMS Week celebrations for local first responders, many of whom are volunteers, Sheri Winter Parker of the Corcoran Group sponsored a lunch for emergency medical service personnel at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital (SBELIH).

Parker, a longtime supporter and Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation Board member, sponsored the lunch for the fifth consecutive year.

“Every year since COVID, I have the honor of hosting a pizza lunch during EMS Week to thank the incredible local EMTs and first responders who show up 24/7, 365 days a year,” says Winter Parker. “It’s the very least I can do for the real heroes of our community, especially during National EMS Week. Thank you for your courage, heart, and commitment! Eternally thankful to you!”

Catered by Greenport’s 1943 Pizza Bar’s Rolling in Dough Pizza Truck, the lunch showed appreciation for the emergency medical technicians, paramedics and other first responders who respond to EMS calls on the North Fork.

“On behalf of the entire SBELIH community, including the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation, the ELIH Association, medical staff, administration, and patients, we extend our deepest thanks to Sheri for her ongoing generosity,” says Paul J. Connor, Chief Administrative Officer of SBELI “Her support plays a meaningful role in helping us honor those who dedicate their lives to emergency care.” SERHANT.’s Hamptons Office Is Moving The signs are up and boxes are being packed. SERHANT.’s office in the Hamptons is moving from Water Mill to Bridgehampton. Mother-daughter team Dee Bonner and Katie Doubleday posted a photo on Instagram over the Memorial Day weekend of themselves with founder and CEO Ryan Serhant in front of their soon-to-be new digs on Main Street.

We hear SERHANT. is looking to be moved in by mid-June. SERHANT. opened an office at 103 Hayground Road, with frontage on Montauk Highway, just a little bit further west in Water Mill back in 2022. Agnes Wanielista Joins Douglas Elliman