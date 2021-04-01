Custom-Built North Fork Home With Panoramic Sound Views Asking Just Under $4.8 Million

A custom-built home on the North Fork with sweeping views of the Long Island Sound offers plenty of space for relaxing or entertaining with a modern interior. The home at 1505 Naugles Drive in Mattituck is asking $4.795 million, making it one of the most expensive homes currently for sale on the North Fork.

The nearly 5,700-square-foot home is elevated on “an exclusive estate setting,” according to Susan Orioli of NOFO Real Estate. The property, just under an acre, was described as a waterfront oasis with a saltwater freeform pool, surrounded by a patio, and private dock.

The home offers six bedrooms and a five-and-a-half baths. It was built in 2008 “with precision and superb quality designer finishes,” the listing says.

With a traditional look from the exterior and a brick facade, steps lead to the front door, under a covered porch that wraps around the side of the house.

The double-height foyer with a dramatic chandelier leads to an open floor plan and large windows and glass doors take advantage of the breathtaking panoramic views just beyond the stone patio and waterside pool. The great room features a three-sided glass lineal fireplace with an unusual stone hearth and stone accent walls.

There are several different seating areas and a dining area, before you reach the gourmet kitchen, which is a chef’s dream. There are two islands and plenty of prep space and high-end appliances, including a gas stove.

A modern staircase leads to the second level, where a balcony wraps around the back side of the house. At the top of the landing is a family room with a fireplace, access to the balcony and views straight across the sound to Connecticut.

Many of the bedrooms, including the generously-sized master, also boast balconies and water views. The master bathroom offers dual stone vanities and a Jacuzzi tub from which you can enjoy a sunset waterview.

There is also a playroom, an exercise room, and a home office. There are hardwood floors on the first two levels.

An expansive lower level, with a tile floor, offers even more space with an area being used as a theater. There is also a two-car garage.

Additional amenities include a glass-enclosed wine room, a home automation with premium audio equipment, and an outdoor kitchen, bocci court, and fire pit.

The property is well-landscaped with native plants and stone revetments.

This home offers the ultimate in privacy and luxury, plus access to the water.