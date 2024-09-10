Cutchogue Home Available Through Private Luxury Auction

The modern farmhouse-style residence is located in the North Fork Estates at 560 Griffing Street.

“The developer built four beautiful new homes in this location and is leveraging an auction strategy for just one of the three remaining homes to generate interest from the local and New York City marketplaces,” says Misha Haghani, the founder and CEO of Paramount Realty USA. “Our auction is a unique opportunity for one lucky buyer to name his or her price on a new construction home out east.”

The home is also on the market with Scott Bennett of Douglas Elliman.

Just completed in 2023, it is move-in ready with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths featuring “exceptional craftsmanship” and “attention to detail throughout,” according to the description.

With 3,770 square feet of living space, the home features a large, open, eat-in gourmet kitchen and a spacious living area with a fireplace and sliding glass doors that lead out into the backyard.

The primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom with a shower surrounded by glass and a standalone tub.

There is also a two-car garage with a bonus room above, and a full basement.

The 0.62-acre property also holds a 20-by-40-foot heated saltwater pool surrounded by professional landscaping and a paver patio. There is also an outdoor shower for washing off after the pool or beach. The backyard is fenced in and a sprinkler system is already installed.

Other properties in the new development are available — going for substantially more than the reserve. For instance, 720 Griffing Street, a 3,770-square-foot property is asking $1,899,999, and 860 Griffing Street, a five-bedroom, three-bathroom house, is asking $1,999,999.

The 3,316-square-foot, four-bedroom house at 260 Griffing Street, has already sold.

Bidding for 560 Griffing Street will wrap up on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Property tours are being given on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. More information can be gained by emailing info@prusa.com.