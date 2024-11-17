Decorate Safely This Holiday Season

The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without decorations, which go a long way toward establishing the festive atmosphere that dominates the month of December. Injuries and accidents may be the furthest thing from people’s minds when decorating for the holidays, but the potential for such outcomes is there. This season, holiday celebrants are urged to keep these safety strategies in mind as they deck the halls.

Choose a fresh tree if you’re going the natural route. Some people prefer natural Christmas trees because of their scent and additional characteristics. While it’s alright to choose a natural tree, the Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that many artificial trees are fire-resistant, which makes them a good deal safer than natural trees. The CPSC urges individuals who opt for a natural tree to check for signs of freshness before making their decision. Such signs include a tree that is green, fresh needles that are difficult to pull from branches and do not break when bent between the fingers, and a trunk that is sticky with resin. In addition, when bounced on the ground, a fresh tree will not shed too many needles. One that does is dried out, which poses a significant safety hazard inside a home.

Inspect lights before decorating. Holiday lights are another staple of the season, but these, too, can pose a safety hazard. The CPSC recommends inspecting both new and old lights for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, and/or loose connections. Discard any damaged lights. When hanging lights outside, make sure they are fastened securely to trees, a house or other structures to protect against wind damage. In addition, the CPSC recommends using no more than three standard-size sets of lights per single extension cord. Electric lights should never be used on a metallic tree, and all lights should be turned off at night before going to bed or leaving the house.

Be especially cautious with candles. Electric candles may not provide the same ambiance as more traditional alternatives, but they are a safer option when decorating for the holidays. If using traditional candles, make sure they are never placed on or near natural trees and keep them away from flammable materials, including wrapping paper and other decorations, at all times. Candles should always be extinguished when leaving a room. ¥

Exercise extreme caution around the fireplace. A freshly lit fire can establish a warm and welcoming holiday ambiance. However, itÕs essential that individuals emphasize extreme caution around the fireplace. Remove all decorations, such as stockings, from the area surrounding the fireplace. The CPSC also notes the importance of keeping a screen before the fireplace whenever a fire is burning. Decorations help make the holiday season special.

Some simple safety precautions can ensure such decorations don’t increase the risk for accidents and injuries.

