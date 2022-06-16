Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Fashion designer Tony Melillo is still looking for a buyer for his sleek modern beach house in Amagansett. The home, taken off the market in early April, is now listed with Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty for $4.995 million.

The founder of ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo, the lifestyle collection of luxurious sportswear for men, women and children, first put the home on the market in September of 2021 for $5.75 million.

Located just one block from the ocean on Napeague, the home is set on the eastern edge of the Beach Hampton in Amagansett’s Dunes.

Melillo purchased the 0.68-acre property in 2016 for $1,694,000. Originally built in 1994, underwent a major renovation in 2020. It features a distinct Blackwood Shou Sugi cedar wood and exterior siding, charred using a special Japanese technique and imported from Blackwood Siding in Canada.

With 1,800 square feet of living space, the home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a large open kitchen and family room.

Approvals are already in place for a second-floor bedroom suite with a balcony that will afford striking views of the dunes and beyond, according to the listing.

The open-concept main living space features walls of glass that allow natural light to pour in and provide an unobstructed scenic view. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open to a spacious deck, where there is also a Paloform fire pit. The indoor-outdoor living space features an accent wall and plank flooring created by Dineson Douglas fir from Denmark.

Inside, the kitchen boasts a custom VIPP stovetop and other top-of-the-line appliances from brands such as Miele.

The current primary suite includes a private deck surrounded by lush landscaping and a JEE-Os Soho 01 freestanding outdoor shower that offers a pressure balance valve.

The spa bathrooms in the home offer high-end minimalist fixtures by Woodmelbourn Australia.

[Listing: 31 Gilbert Path, Amagansett |Broker: Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

