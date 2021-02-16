Development Opportunity Close to All Bridgehampton Has to Offer

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Bridgehampton has a vibrant Main Street that buyers want to be close to. Now imagine finding a one acre-plus property that offers privacy, yet still proximity to Main Street and a chance to create your dream house.

The parcel at 275 Narrow Lane offers just that. Listed with J.B. Andreassi and Bradlee Phillips of Nest Seekers International, the flat, 1.16-acre property is asking $1.295 million.

The size and nearly perfect rectangular shape of the property allows for a 4,000-to-5,000-square-foot home to be built and that does not even include the space a finished lower level will afford. The generous building envelope offers a front yard with a 50-foot scenic buffer.

“The extraordinary difference that sets this lot apart from all others is the beauty of the Hamptons-esque orchard of fruit trees on the adjacent conservation easement,” says Phillips. “The assortment of apples, peaches, pears and nectarines will not only provide beautiful farm-like views, but also a tasty snack and a hyperlocal apple picking opportunity like no other!”

There is also ample room for a pool and even a tennis court with proper planning, Phillips continues.

The residential area already has natural gas on the street available for the new home, which is not available at all properties on the South Fork. And, property in Bridgehampton has one more important upside: low taxes. The annual taxes are currently $3,626 a year.

The vacant parcel is about a mile from the shops and restaurants on downtown Bridgehampton’s Main Street. It is also conveniently close to the Long Island Rail Road station on Maple Lane and the Hampton Jitney stop on Main Street, so there is no need for a car to commute to the city.

Other nearby amenities include the exclusive Bridgehampton Golf Club on Ocean Road, and Wölffer Estate Stables and Wölffer Estate Vineyard just down the road in Sagaponack. Several of the top ocean beaches are within a five or 10-minute drive, including Sagg Main Beach. Then there is Straight Beach on Ocean Road in Bridgehampton and Mecox Beach, both of which are within 1,200 feet of the private Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club.

Not to be forgotten, Sag Harbor Village is also an easy trip from 275 Narrow Lane. The harborfront village with its own shops and dining is about four miles away. Plus, Bridgehampton’s central location makes it about seven miles from the Villages of Southampton and East Hampton.

A prime location for sure, just awaiting a home built to any buyer’s exacting specifications.

[Listing: 275 Narrow Lane, Bridgehampton | Brokers: J.B. Andreassi and Bradlee Phillips, Nest Seekers International] GMAP

