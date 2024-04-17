The 0.65-acre property has an existing vinyl bulkhead and deepwater dock, but is otherwise vacant and ready with permits for a four-bedroom home and pool.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This warmer weather has everyone thinking about summer and what is summer on the East End without being on the water? On the North Fork, over in Greenport, there’s a real estate opportunity for a buyer with vision as a waterfront parcel with an existing dock has come to market.

The buildable 0.65-acre parcel with 150 feet of waterfront is available for $899,000. Paul Loeb of Douglas Elliman is representing the property at 230 Wiggins Lane, which allows direct access to the bay from Gull Pond.

“This is a rare opportunity as finding a buildable waterfront lot anywhere on the North Fork is incredibly difficult,” Loeb says. “To find one with an existing vinyl bulkhead and a deep-water dock already in place is especially good.”

The parcel comes with approvals for a four-bedroom house and a pool. The trustee approval allows the house to be built close to the creek and the Zoning Board of Appeals approval permits a pool in the side yard.

“Not having to navigate what can often be a long and complicated approvals process will ultimately save the right buyer lots of time, money and energy,” Loeb says.

Electric, water and natural gas has already been run to the street.

In addition, he says, “There can be a lot of unknowns around whether a bulkhead and dock are something you are able to get, and the process can take forever. Having these already in place allows the owner to use the dock now for their boat as they work on getting the rest of their permits in order. There’s no need to put your boat at a marina for this season.”

Even though you don’t need a marina, there are two marinas nearby, as well as the bay beach and a golf course. Plus, the property is a quick drive to Greenport Village’s shops and restaurants.

Taxes are currently $4,020 annually.

Check out more photos and a property survey below.

[Listing: 230 Wiggins Lane, Greenport | Broker: Paul Loeb, Douglas Elliman| GMAP