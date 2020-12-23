‘Dream Spot’ on Amagansett Dunes Asking $12.45 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A contemporary, turn-key house at 248 Marine Boulevard in Amagansett, one of the largest oceanfront properties in neighborhood, is now being offered for $12.45 million, listed with Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located less than 300 feet from the sandy beach, the 6,000-square-foot house comes with deeded beach access and also abuts a 16-acre reserve. The upside-down design of this two-story house and a wall of glass maximizes the ocean views.

“This is a well-built and sizable house, with views over the dune reserves to the ocean. The property also features a full size pool and plenty of decking for entertaining, on one of the largest parcels in all of the Amagansett dunes,” says Jacka. “But perhaps the most exciting prospect, is that of walking barefoot down a pristine beach path, to access one of the most stunning beaches in the Hamptons. It’s a dream spot.”

With eight bedrooms and five full baths (plus two half baths), there is plenty of space for family and friends, who will surely flock to this retreat. The house is situated on a well-landscaped 1.11-acre parcel, one row back from the beach.

At the center of the triangular footprint, built in 1990 and remodeled in 2018, is a large foyer on the ground floor with a glass atrium above it. The sun-filled foyer leads straight into the family room, where there is also space for a media room. Five bedrooms of varying sizes are spread out on both sides of the house, some with ensuite bathrooms. There is also a large laundry room and access to the two-car garage.

The staircase to the second floor leads to a bridge with an open view below to the family room on one side and the foyer on the other. Two steps down from the bridge is a dining room and kitchen with several more steps to the living room with a fireplace. The living room and dining room both have access to an expansive mahogany deck that overlooks the ocean. Stairs off the deck lead to the ground level.

In the kitchen, chefs will find two ovens, two dishwashers—perfect for entertaining—and a large island with granite countertops. A powder room and guest room are also located on this side of the house.

Back across the bridge on the second level is the master suite with a large master bedroom and bathroom, which features a double vanity, Ann Sachs tile and stone, a water closet and a shower. A custom den/office could be repurposed into another bedroom, as it has a separate door, and there is proximity to another full bathroom.

The backyard features a 40-foot-by-20-foot, heated saltwater gunite pool wrapped by extensive mahogany decking. There is also a full outdoor kitchen with granite trimming, several entertaining pergolas and a custom stone firepit.

In addition to the two-car garage, there is parking for up to six additional vehicles. The house also offers an outdoor shower, generator and a full unfinished basement.

The house went on the market on October 24.