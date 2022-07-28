In looking at the first six months of 2022 as compared with the same period of 2021, it’s clear there is a slowdown in market conditions, but Desiderio feels it’s important to also look to a more realistic, balanced view of sales activity before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and sales skyrocketed.

“COVID created a temporary heightened market for home sales clear across the country, with the greatest impact on vacation markets within driving distance to major cities,” she reports. “Bottom line, the ‘COVID Kick-Up,’ as I call it, sent sales activity and prices to rise in volumes never seen before by this student of the market. Everything has its lifespan. This one has run its evolutionary course and I’m already looking forward to the markets to come and the opportunities they bring.”

Desiderio, who has been delving into data on East End home sales, sales volume and median home sales prices for 25 years, focused on comparing the past six months with Town & Country’s mid-year sales report for 2019. She adds that “every single report on home sales or real estate sales is a glimpse in the rearview mirror.” Some deed transfers that happened just before the data was compiled have not been recorded yet. “That said this report shows a slow down from 2021 but keep in mind that year was one of our best years ever. In fact for most of the country that was the year of years,” she says. “Sales activity I have slow down out here beginning about two months ago,” Desiderio tells Behind The Hedges. “That slow down will show up in the next quarterly report and the fourth quarter report.”

Desiderio, who has been delving into data on home sales, sales volume and median home sales prices for 25 years, says that based on sales activity she shows a slow down in the Hamptons beginning about two months ago. “That slow down will show up in the next quarter report and the fourth quarter report,” she says.

On the South Fork, from Westhampton to Montauk, the number of home sales dropped -27% year-over-year from 1,919 in 2021 to 1,400 in 2022. She says this resulted in the total home sales volume dipping nearly -15%. However, the median home sales price did not change, staying at $1,595,000.

Inventory has picked up some from the historic lows of last year, but the market is certainly not flooded. Based on supply and demand that means the prices should not be headed down, she says. “That only happens when the supply outweighs the demand so for those of us in the business we can look at the amount of inventory we have in different market places in different price ranges and we can easily surmise which markets may feel a pullback in price.”

Looking back before the pandemic by using Town & Country’s mid-year sales report for 2019, this year has so far seen nearly twice the number of home trade hands and the sales volume has more than tripled. “In fact, if you look at the uber high-end, home sales over $10 million, we had 70 in 2022, and a mere 16 in 2019, staggering statistical difference,” Desiderio writes.

Still, it’s important to note, “2019 and 2018 were not great markets for the East End,” she adds. There were 729 home sales in 2019 — which had declined -17% from 878 in 2018 — and a total sales volume of $1.43 billion in 2019, versus $1.82 billion in 2018, a decline of -21.37%.

The median home sales price in 2019? Just under a million dollars at $995,000, down -6.13% from 2018 when it was $1,060,000.

Some Ups, Some Downs in the Hamptons

Delving into data by hamlets, Desiderio reports that Montauk had 400% more home sales in the $5 million to $9.99 million price category, driving the median home sales price up 32.45% to $2 million. “The demand for properties at The Point remains heightened.

In Amagansett, where she says there is an equal demand for properties north of the highway as there is for south-of-the-highway properties, there was “a pullback in sales activity much like that of other Hampton markets,” but the hamlet still saw an increase of 12.7% in median homes sales price.

East Hampton Village saw a staggering 62.27% increase from the same period last year, due to a 60% increase in the number of home sales in the $10 million to $19.99 million category. The median home sales price in the village is $6,247,500. Looking at the East Hampton area as a whole, which includes Wainscott for this report, closed the most amount of home sales for the first half of 2022 with 303 in total. The median home sales price increased over 18% to $1,650,000.

Heading west to Southampton Town, Town & Country reports Southampton Village experienced the second highest median home sales price in the first six months of 2022 at $4.2 million, a 51.35% increase as compared to the same period in 2021. “Southampton Village is also experiencing a significant upturn of 86% in the number of home sales in the $10 million to $19.99 million price range,” it says.

The greater Southampton area, which includes North Sea, also saw a median home sales price increase of over 28.2% to $1,602,500. “This was directly due to an increase in home sales activity over $3 million in this region,” according to the report.

The Bridgehampton area, which includes Water Mill and Sagaponack for these purposes, had the highest total home sales volume of just over $1 billion. Seven of the 17 homes in the price category of $20 million or more that were sold so far in 2022 were closed in Bridgehampton.

Meanwhile, “Shelter Island took quite a turn year-to-year with the number of home sales sinking -45% and the total home sales volume decline of -35.54%, yet the median home sales price increased by 14.42%.”