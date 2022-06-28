Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A new, modern oceanfront home on Dune Road in Quogue sold in late April for $17.5 million, seemingly the biggest sale along the stretch of the famed road so far this year.

The two-acre property at 232 Dune Road, elevated above the dunes, was listed exclusively with Bespoke Real Estate, which said it represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction. “We are grateful to continuously facilitate the top sales in the country’s most exclusive markets for our clients,” a statement said.

The new owners are Gregory and Nancy Brown, according to Suffolk County deed transfers.

The last asking price was $20.5 million.

The 8,300-square-foot “ultra-high-end estate” was just completed, according to the listing information. Bespoke said it was, at the time it was listed, “the only oceanfront new construction currently available in Quogue.”

In 2022, the sale of 83 Dune Road in East Quogue at $18.75 million was the highest-priced transaction on Dune Road. The 2020 sale of 124 Dune Road in the Village of Quogue for $22.5 million, still holds the record.

As for 232 Dune Road, it is a gated property boasts 128 feet of ocean frontage, as well as views of the Shinnecock Bay. There is plenty of outdoor space to enjoy those views from a rooftop deck and an expansive Ipe wood deck that leads to the custom heated saltwater infinity-edge pool and spa 18 feet high above ground level. There is also a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen and dining area.

Architect and builder G2 Design + Development optimized the water views from nearly every room. With seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half baths, we’re sure the new owners will be hosting plenty this summer.

The home, which is set back from the road for privacy, begins with a glass atrium on the ground floor and a glass-enclosed elevator that goes to the main living space. There is an open-concept kitchen with high-end appliances and a 100-inch gas fireplace, as well as wide-plank white oak flooring that flows into the great room. Floor-to-ceiling windows on the north and south sides of the home allow for breathtaking water views.

Speaking of views, the views from the 1,332-square-foot roof deck are quite extraordinary. From here, one can enjoy sunrises over the Atlantic Ocean to the south and sunsets over Shinnecock Bay to the north. The rooftop is also home to a second full outdoor kitchen.

As for the master suite, it is located in the main living space, next to the great room, and features a gas fireplace and a private deck with ocean views. Its bathroom features dual vanities, a steam shower, a water closet, a whirlpool bathtub, and radiant heated flooring. The suite also offers a sitting room with bay views.

In addition, the property holds a north/south-facing tennis court.

Other Dune Road Sales

Two other Dune Road residences traded hands earlier this year for above $10 million.

The listing Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman had at 167 Dune Road closed at $10,950,000 on March 17, setting the record for the highest bayfront property to sell on Dune Road in Quogue Village. The 3.1-acre property offers over 260 feet of bay frontage with a deep-water dock and bayside heated gunite infinity pool with spa. Meanwhile, the eight-bedroom home has views over Penniman Creek, a great room with a gas fireplace, an elevator and marble bathrooms.

Back on the oceanside, 339 Dune Road in Westhampton Beach sold for $11 million on April 1. The six-bedroom home was designed for entertaining around a large circular center fireplace, according to the listing from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. An oceanfront side pool features a waterfall hot tub and a state-of-the-art exercise room even offered ocean views.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.