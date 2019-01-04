The Highest Bayfront Sale on Dune Road Since 2009

Maybe everything isn't doom and gloom in Hamptons real estate! At least west of the canal, there are plenty of deals to be had on really nice properties. For example, just today the highest bayfront sale (since 2009) on Dune Road in Westhampton Beach closed, at a very healthy price of $6.425 million. Robert Canberg of Nest Seekers represented the sellers.

When you see all this new-build has to offer, the high price it achieved seems pretty reasonable. The property comprises a generous three acres with a small sandy beach. There's a dock for your boat, as well as one of the spectacular raised pools with waterfalls that are increasingly popular on the East End. There's even a cute little poolhouse.

The house, too, is exactly what people want: a simple modern farmhouse. Spacious at 6000 square feet but not cavernous, and sporting 7 bedrooms and 7 baths all in understated taste. And of course there are plenty of windows to make the most of the lovely views.

Well done all round. What do you think of the place?

For more, click here. 102 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach