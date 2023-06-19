Contemporary, Bright Home in East Hampton Asks $2.75M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This newly renovated, contemporary turnkey home is fully furnished, and located in the heart of East Hampton Village. Located at 25 McGuirk Street, the house is currently listed for $2,750,000 by Gene Stilwell at Town & Country.

The modern home has a neutral, tranquil color palette of soft whites, muted tans, and clean grays with elegant furnishings. The bright blue hydrangeas at the entrance match the doors and shutters, creating a picturesque welcome.

The house features three bedrooms and three baths, which are perfectly spacious, with big windows to brighten up the space and beachy art pieces and decor. The main bedroom is massive and en suite, separated from the other bedrooms for privacy.

The open floor plan brightens and expands the interior of the home. The radiant, state-of-the-art, spacious kitchen, fully equipped with modern appliances such as a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Wolf range, marble countertops, and a center island, is ideal for preparing meals for large parties or intimate gatherings. It is perfectly situated in the corner of the house to overlook both the living and dining rooms. The living room has high, lofted ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and a large TV ideal for family movie nights or sports games. The dining room, connected to the kitchen, has wide sun-drenched French doors opening to the deck, a large, classic dining table and chairs, and a comfy sofa.

The deck, outfitted with two relaxing couch chairs, is a lovely spot to sit and enjoy a morning cup of coffee or afternoon drink while soaking up the view of the backyard and outdoor pool. The beautifully landscaped, grassy lawn features many tall, willowy trees. Four chaise lounges and a small seating area accompany the heated, gunite pool, quintessential for suntanning outdoors.

This two-story home is about 1,500 square feet and is on 0.19 acres of land. There is an opportunity for an approximately 335-square-foot main bed and bath on the residence’s second floor.

Located in the lovely village of East Hampton, this home is in a perfect spot, just a 15-minute walk to a shopping day or lunch outing on Main Street and a quick 5-minute drive to the beach. Beautiful farms with rolling green pastures surround the residence, and it is a short trip away from many tennis and golf clubs.

Spacious, well-lit rooms, timeless furnishings, and a glimmering outdoor pool and lounge area make this home a gem of the East Hampton Village. See this home in person at the upcoming open house on June 16 from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm.

View more photos below.

[Listing: 25 McGuirk Street, East Hampton | Agent: Gene Stilwell, Town & Country] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.