Classic Hamptons Shingle-style Home in East Hampton Lists for $25M

If you are looking for the most classic Hamptons shingle-style home in a pristine location, look no further than 19 Cottage Avenue. Situated in the prime Georgica estate area of East Hampton Village, this $25 million property is minutes from a white sand ocean beach.

Designed by couple Chris Mitchell and Pilar Guzman, this home represents timelessness and modernity. Beate V. Moore and Frank E. Newbold at Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

Mitchell and Guzman are authors of the best-selling book Patina Modern: A Guide to Designing Warm and Timeless Interiors, published in 2022. Mitchell is the former Publisher of Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, and Guzman is the former Editor-in-Chief of Condé Nast Traveler and is currently the Editorial Director of Oprah Daily. The well-experienced design couple also recently bought, renovated, and sold a house in Bridgehampton in 2021, expanding and re-designing the home under expert Sag Harbor-based architect Anne Sherry.

This turnkey home has 9000 square feet of living space over three levels. The house has seven bathrooms and eight and a half baths, all expansive and spacious for comfortable living.

There is incredible artisan detailing throughout the home. Custom solid mahogany windows and doors, quarter-sawn white oak and Belgian stone floors, ten-foot ceilings, and five fireplaces make this residence the epitome of sophistication and comfort. Simplistic yet chic furniture and art pieces fill the fully-furnished home.

Walls of massive windows surround the living and dining rooms and hallways to let an abundance of natural light in. The kitchen features expansive cabinetry and a center island breakfast bar and opens up to another comfortable living space.

Functionality and comfort play a significant role in this charming home. All Waterworks and Lefroy Brooks plumbing fixtures, wired integrated Sonos speaker system, WiFi transmitters throughout, Lutron lighting technology, and an All-Tech Security system ensure the home is up-to-date with all modern technology and safety features. High-efficiency natural gas HVAC (3 zones) is sunken below ground.

The home is on an incredibly landscaped private acre, with lovely lush greenery and western sunset views. A 50-foot heated pool, pool house with adjacent vaulted carriage house, spacious wrap-around porch, and decks outfitted with dining and picnic tables make it the perfect place to spend all day outdoors in the sun.

The property is walking distance to the dazzling East Hampton Main Beach and a short drive to Main Street, which is filled with delicious restaurants and trendy shops. This elegant, modern residence truly is the perfect spot for those looking for their ideal Hamptons home.

See more pictures below.

[Listing: 19 Cottage Avenue, East Hampton | Agent: Beate V. Moore, Sotheby’s International Realty; Frank E. Newbold, Sotheby’s International Realty. ] GMAP

