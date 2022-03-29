Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

An opportunity doesn’t come around like this every day in East Hampton. A compound on one of the largest land tracts between Louse Point and Gardiner’s Bay, has come on the market earlier this month. Listed with Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty, the sellers of the 4.35 acres are asking $20 million.

The four separate and single lots at 72, 74, 66 and 63 Louse Point Road are being offered together. The property includes approximately 250 feet of sandy shoreline and a 6,500-square-foot main residence with bay views from nearly every room, a large carriage house and a separate two-car garage. One of the acres is a buildable lot with a water view, while another is sited on Accabonac Harbor with a private boat slip.

The potential for these parcels seems quite endless.

According to the Sotheby’s listing, “The grounds are simply magnificent, cultivated as an exquisite arboretum traversed by connecting pathways, curved stone walls, raised flower beds and open green space.”

The contemporary home was built in 1986 and features “superb craftsmanship beautifully updated through the years,” the listing says. Custom details are said to include a sculptural floating stacked stone fireplace, interior windows, custom built-ins, window walls facing the bay and a rock garden on a covered stone veranda.

There is plenty of space for a family or guests with a great room, an open kitchen, an octagonal breakfast room, and formal dining. A second-floor gym could be repurposed for a playroom, yoga retreat, billiard or media room, which offers a second stairway to an outdoor shower, terrace and spa.

There are bonus rooms that can be used as a den, library, home office, guest spaces, or staff quarters.

Stone terraces are perfect for entertaining during the summer. The pool enjoys a water view, as well.

Meanwhile, the carriage house provides another private space. An accessible pathway runs from the main house to the carriage house and it even boasts its own gated driveway. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms and a stone terrace.

[Listing: 72, 74, 66 and 63 Louse Point Road, East Hampton | Broker: Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

