Micentury Time Capsule in Louse Point Owned by Cookbook Author

We love this one! This property has been in the same family since 1958, and you can tell. It's old-school charming and while we're sure the new owners will redecorate (psst: make a deal to buy the vintage rattan furniture!), we just really hope that the place won't be knocked down.

The house was owned by cookbook author and editor Eleanor Lynch. Of course you use her 1967 manual Reynolds Wrap Creative Cooking With Aluminum Foil every day, along with the 1957 The Ogilvie Cookbook, which came with its own Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil dust jacket.

The East Hampton Star noted on June 6, 1965, "Food Editors to Visit East End": "Mrs. James Terry (Eleanor Lynch), director of home economics for the Reynolds Metals Company in New York, is bringing a party of ten food editors of New York publica­tions to eastern Long Island on Fri­day, June 14; the tour will end at the Terrys' summer home over­ looking Gardiner's Bay on Louse Road, Springs, at 4 p.m. The party will attend the Straw­berry Auction at Riverhead, visit historic spots in East Hampton, in­cluding Home, Sweet Home, and wind up the day with a dinner of Long Island specialties."

Now the details about the house, which is repped by Denise Wilder and Christopher Stewart at Elliman. Of course there are beautiful panoramic views across Gardiner's Bay, with 150 feet of water frontage on just under an acre of land. There is no pool (back in the day they weren't considered necessary on waterfront land), but there might be room for one on the side of the property.

The house itself offers five bedrooms and two baths in 3700 square feet. From the knotty pine paneling to what is probably the original birch kitchen cabinets, it's all original.

Yes, of course it could use some updates.

We're just saying, nab the rattan above.

Of course there's a deck overlooking the bay.

Asking price for all this? A mere $3.65 million. We'd love to know what the family paid in 1958, wouldn't you?

For more, click here. 84 Louse Point Road, Springs