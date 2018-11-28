A Simple Yet Stylish Perch by the Sea Sells Quickly

Spend endless sunny summer days frolicking in the water of Gardiner's Bay, right outside your front door. Kayak or paddleboard or sail. Or simply lounge on the deck and read. This adorable cottage on Gerard Drive in Springs is small and easy to care for, yet simple and stylish. There are 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths in a petite 1300 square feet; while the bedrooms are small, the living space is open and airy. Even the kitchen is a reasonable size, and everything has been recently updated.

It's no wonder that this property, repped by Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green at Sotheby's, sold quickly. It's well priced, attractive, and requires no work. The listing hit the market just last month asking $1.495 million and it's now in contract at that price. Congrats to the new owners!

For more, click here. 231 Gerard Drive, East Hampton