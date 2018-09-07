East Hampton New Build: Still Beautiful, Now $2.5 Million Cheaper

Back in May, this rather fetching new build was listed for sale, and we admitted that yes, we're kind of a little in love with it. After all, it delivers pretty much everything anyone could want, including an ocean view, in their Hamptons home. But all that beauty came at a pretty stunning asking price, $17.5 million.

Well, that was May. Now it's September, the summer is over, and the price keeps dropping. The latest ask for the property, repped by Charlie Esposito and Debbie Brenneman at Corcoran, is $15 million.

The details: 10,000 square feet (including lower level) of house. 1.6 acres of land, with pretty views of Hook Pond and the ocean from the second floor. We mean, look at this--is this "third-floor observation deck with gas fireplace and wet bar" the coziest thing ever? Yes. Yes it is.

The house is done in a low-key, modern style, very appealing. Not too stark, not pretentious.

Seven bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, of course a pool and spa, and pool house. In the lower level, "a glass-enclosed wine cellar and gym, plus a full steam room and state-of-the-art infrared sauna." Aaaaah.

The land sold for just over $6 million last year. Will this beauty find a willing suitor soon? Let us know what you think in the comments.

For more, click here. 20 Hook Pond Lane, East Hampton