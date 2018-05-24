$17.5 Million East Hampton New Build: Don't Hate Me Because I'm Beautiful

Yep, we gotta admit: we're kind of a little in love with this place. We don't hate you, beautiful! You deliver pretty much everything anyone could want, including an ocean view, in their Hamptons home.

Of course, it all comes at an equally glamorous price. The property is repped by Charlie Esposito and Debbie Brenneman at Corcoran.

The details: 10,000 square feet (including lower level) of house. 1.6 acres of land, with pretty views of Hook Pond and the ocean from the second floor. We mean, look at this--is this "third-floor observation deck with gas fireplace and wet bar" the coziest thing ever? Yes. Yes it is.

The house is done in a low-key, modern style, very appealing. Not too stark, not pretentious.

Seven bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, of course a pool and spa, and pool house. In the lower level, "a glass-enclosed wine cellar and gym, plus a full steam room and state-of-the-art infrared sauna." Aaaaah.

Basically the only issue here is the price, $17.5 million, which strikes us as ambitious. The land sold for just over $6 million last year. However, as we know, new builds with nothing to do are hot, so it could be very possible that this beauty finds a willing suitor quickly.

For more, click here. 20 Hook Pond Lane, East Hampton