Christie’s Brings in Ed Bruehl to Power Its Hamptons Expansion

Christie’s International Real Estate Group , the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate serving New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, announced last week that Ed Bruehl, a top Hamptons agent for nearly two decades, will lead their expansion in the Hamptons.

Bruehl, who had been at Saunders & Associates, boasts more than $1 billion in career sales. He was ranked No. 9 in The Real Deal’s Broker List for all of the Hamptons in 2024.

Asked about the recent switch, Bruehl says, “It’s never the perfect time — and I didn’t need to change a thing. But this opportunity and timing felt right, both personally and professionally. After twenty years of building in the Hamptons, I’ve watched the market evolve from a local luxury scene into a global one. Christie’s represents the highest standard in that world — where art, architecture, and investment converge. It’s the most natural fit for what I’ve always believed in: quality, trust, and long-term value.”

“I have followed Ed’s impressive career and in him see a drive and moral compass that aligns with our company philosophy,” says Ilija Pavlovic, President and CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate Group. “He understands that Christie’s is an international brand that has deep connections to each community we are a part of. We look forward to expanding throughout the Hamptons and continuing to support new and present clients in the way only Christie’s can.”

To increase Christie’s visibility for the Hamptons flagship office at 26 Park Place, East Hampton, the firm will establish a broadcast studio to host Bruehl’s well-known YouTube videos and podcast. In addition, the office will host community events as part of Christie’s initiative to serve every member of the community, from starter homes in Springs to south-of-the-highway estates, a press release on Bruehl’s hiring states.

“Christie’s and the Hamptons are a natural fit,” Pavlovic adds. “They are unique, and both represent special experiences. With our powerhouse global network, we are positioned to provide the best international exposure that Hamptons clients and properties deserve. In addition, as Christie’s International Real Estate Group, we can best connect the tri-state area into one cohesive metro market.”

In addition, Christie’s plans to open additional Hamptons office locations in the future.

“Hamptons properties, including new developments, deserve the most powerful international platform and the most trusted brand. Through our global network, which consists of operations in more than 50 countries and annual sales of more than $100 billion, Christie’s provides properties with a powerful global stage and provides our clients with unparalleled access to international buyers. In addition, because of our unique synergy with Christie’s Auction House, we also provide unprecedented access to art advisors and collectors—a remarkable synergy between art and real estate. Our agents can assist their clients with all of their real estate needs and can also make introductions to Christie’s Auction House, helping our clients to purchase or consign their artwork and other luxury items.”

Bruehl’s Data-driven Approach to Real Estate

Originally from California, Bruehl began his career at Morgan Stanley in New York City before relocating to the East End in 2002. “My finance background trained me to look beyond the transaction and focus on intrinsic value,” he says. Real estate, especially in the Hamptons, behaves like an asset class—affected by timing, sentiment, and scarcity. Christie’s is the perfect environment for that perspective because their clients think the same way. It’s not just about buying property — it’s about building generational wealth through discernment and timing.”

He sees the synergy between Christie’s Auction House and Christie’s International Real Estate as a seamless bridge between art and property.

“Christie’s clients already live in a world of refined taste and discretion,” he says. “When you align those worlds, the level of service, global exposure, and credibility becomes unmatched. Clients can feel confident knowing they’re part of the same ecosystem that moves the world’s most important collections and estates.”

Speaking of the current market, and based on his two decades of experience, he says it has matured. ” It’s no longer just about summer homes — it’s about lifestyle investment. Buyers today are more global, more informed, and more focused on design, privacy, and sustainability. The Christie’s platform gives us an edge because it connects local properties to a truly international audience. The data, the reach, and the relationships — those are powerful tools when the market is as nuanced as this one.”

As he takes a leadership role at Christie’s, he says is hoping to build a new kind of flagship, one that blends global sophistrication and local integrity. “My goal is to create a culture of excellence — an environment where agents, builders, and clients all feel part of something bigger than the deal itself. With Christie’s, I finally have the platform to scale that vision — from East Hampton to Southampton to Westhampton — while keeping the craftsmanship and care that make the Hamptons what it is.”

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.