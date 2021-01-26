English-inspired Estate Back on the Market for $6.995 Million, Also Available for a Summer Rental

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

This English-inspired Southampton Village estate, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, is quite charming with an ivy-covered house. The property at 7 Cameron Way is back on the market with Corcoran’s Susan Breitenbach for $6.995 million.

The house is also available for for rent at $495,000 for the summer season.

A tree lined driveway leads up to the 1.5-acre property, well-landscaped for privacy. The traditional house is about 4,500 square feet with with six bedrooms and six baths, a builder’s own home before going on the market.

A paneled entry leads to a sprawling chef’s kitchen with professional appliances. There are coffered ceilings throughout the house.

An expansive master suite boasts a large walk-in closet and bath with radiant heated floors, dual vanities, and a built-in make-up table.

Out back there is a sunken tennis court and a heated gunite pool.

Located off of Hill Street, the house is just a short distance to all that the village has to offer, not to mention close to Cooper’s Beach.

In 2013, the house sold for $4.9 million after being on the market for two years — it had originally asked $5.295 million. It went back on the market for $6.495 million in late 2018, and was taken off the market in September 2019.

[Listing: 7 Cameron Way, Southampton Village | Broker: Susan Breitenbach, Corcoran ] GMAP

