An Entertainer’s Dream in Southampton Village for $11.25M, Plus Other Must-See Open Houses

Summer weekends in the Hamptons may be reserved for the beach, but if you’re in the market for a new home, it’s best to spend some time at open houses.

Among the homes on the market opening their doors this weekend is a 9,500-square-foot contemporary home in Southampton Village at 20 Downs Path. Kathleen Cooper of Brown Harris Stevens has this $11.25 million listing, a perfect home for those looking to entertain both indoors and out.

The home features a grand double-height foyer, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a private office with gas fireplace, walls of custom sliders that lead to the backyard, covered terrace, pool area and outdoor fireplace.

The gourmet kitchen will satisfy any discerning chef with a 10-foot marble island, matching counter tops and professional appliances including two refrigerators, dual dishwashers, warming drawer and a 48-inch stove/oven. A second island is home to an electric Wolf oven and built-in Sub-Zero ice maker.

“A casual dining area and family room with stunning custom book matched marble fireplace complete a casual entertaining oasis,” the listing says. Plus, a private staircase off the kitchen leads to “an au pair suite/bonus room” complete with a kitchenette and a bathroom.

Up on the second floor, you’ll find the primary suite, which boasts two walk-in closets, a master bath with dressing area and marble wall, and private outdoor terrace.

There is also a finished lower level that offers an additional 3,500 square feet with amenities such as a state-of-the-art movie theater, a bar area, a custom wine cellar, a mirrored gym, and a billiard/recreation space. Outside, the private grounds provide elegant and casual entertaining and outdoor dining options.

The 1.6-acre property, perfect for entertaining, includes manicured lawns, rose gardens, specimen plantings, a heated swimming pool with spa, an outdoor fireplace and a detached two-car garage.