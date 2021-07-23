An Entertainer’s Dream in Southampton Village for $11.25M, Plus Other Must-See Open Houses

Summer weekends in the Hamptons may be reserved for the beach, but if you’re in the market for a new home, it’s best to spend some time at open houses.
Among the homes on the market opening their doors this weekend is a 9,500-square-foot contemporary home in Southampton Village at 20 Downs Path. Kathleen Cooper of Brown Harris Stevens has this $11.25 million listing, a perfect home for those looking to entertain both indoors and out.
The home features a grand double-height foyer, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a private office with gas fireplace, walls of custom sliders that lead to the backyard, covered terrace, pool area and outdoor fireplace.
The gourmet kitchen will satisfy any discerning chef with a 10-foot marble island, matching counter tops and professional appliances including two refrigerators, dual dishwashers, warming drawer and a 48-inch stove/oven. A second island is home to an electric Wolf oven and built-in Sub-Zero ice maker.
“A casual dining area and family room with stunning custom book matched marble fireplace complete a casual entertaining oasis,” the listing says. Plus, a private staircase off the kitchen leads to “an au pair suite/bonus room” complete with a kitchenette and a bathroom.
Up on the second floor, you’ll find the primary suite, which boasts two walk-in closets, a master bath with dressing area and marble wall, and private outdoor terrace.
There is also a finished lower level that offers an additional 3,500 square feet with amenities such as a state-of-the-art movie theater, a bar area, a custom wine cellar, a mirrored gym, and a billiard/recreation space. Outside, the private grounds provide elegant and casual entertaining and outdoor dining options.
The 1.6-acre property, perfect for entertaining, includes manicured lawns, rose gardens, specimen plantings, a heated swimming pool with spa, an outdoor fireplace and a detached two-car garage.
Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:
687 Accabonac Road, East Hampton
Price: $1.195 million
Broker: Timothy C. Burch, Brown Harris Stevens
By appointment only, Friday, July 23, 1 – 3 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
See it here ->
86 Post Lane
Price: $5.995 million
Broker: Michaela Keszler and Paulina Keszler, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.
See it here ->
230 Mill Pond Lane, Water Mill
Price: $4.25 million
Broker: Marc (Aaron) Curti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, July 24, 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.
See it here ->
35 Gloucester Avenue, Montauk
Price: $1.395 million
Broker: Cindy Ibrahim, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 24, 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.
See it here ->
9 Cliff Drive, Sag Harbor
Price: $3.75 million
Broker: Joseph A. Gonzalez, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, July 24, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
See it here ->
1654 Majors Path, Southampton
Price: $1,599,999 million
Broker: Michael G. Gary, Town & Country Real Estate
Saturday, July 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
11 Bayview Road, Remsenburg
Price: $1.725 million
Broker: Gayle Osman Lopata, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, July 24, 12 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
8 Bettina Court, Hampton Bays
Price: $1.799 million
Broker: Angelica Cocha, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, July 24, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
See it here ->
3 Shinnecock Road, East Quogue
Price: $2.999 million
Broker: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman
Saturday, July 24, 1 – 2:30 p.m.
See it here ->