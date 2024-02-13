Wellington Equestrian Paradise Hopes to Rein in $14.75M

The equestrian estate at 2984 S. Appaloosa Trail in Wellington offers luxurious accommodations for both horse and rider.

Built in 2023, this paradise for both horse enthusiasts and luxury home seekers hosts myriad activities and spaces for your horse and loved ones. Enclosed by nearly six acres of pristine land, this state-of-the-art equestrian estate provides amenities and comfort that are second to none for both you and your beloved horses. Very rarely you’ll find a home that can provide unmatched entertainment to you and your loved ones both indoors and outdoors.

From the moment you step foot onto this Wellington equestrian property, you’re surrounded by a world of luxury and leisure. Beyond its impressive equestrian facilities lies a harbor of luxury living spaces designed to cater to your every need and desire.

The main residence serves as the heart of the estate, providing an array of amenities that ensure a comfortable and enjoyable stay for you and your loved ones. Whether it’s you hosting a formal dinner party or a casual gathering with friends, there’s plenty of space to entertain and relax.

The grand foyer sets the mood for the rest of the home, with its soaring ceilings and exquisite architectural details. As you make your way through the residence, you’ll find a series of well-appointed living areas, each offering its significant unique charm and atmosphere.

The immense living room is ideal for cozying up during chilly evenings, while the adjacent family room provides a more casual setting for relaxing and watching movies. The formal dining room offers an elegant space to enjoy gourmet meals prepared in the state-of-the-art kitchen for those who would rather dine in an elegant style.

Once you step foot in the kitchen, it’s a match made in heaven for any chef, furnished with top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and an accommodating island for food prep and casual dining. Whether whipping a simple breakfast for. the family or preparing a feast for a party of friends and loved ones, this kitchen has everything you need to create culinary chef-d’oeuvre.

After a day of horseback riding and exploration, retreat to the luxurious master suite, where tranquility awaits. With its plush furnishings, spa-like bathroom, and private balcony overlooking the property, it’s the perfect place to unwind and recharge.

The covered arena, measuring an outstanding 75-by-155 feet, provides a wide space for training and riding, no matter the weather. Adjacent to the arena, there’ll be a round pen and walker, critical for training and exercising your horses. On top of that, two all-weather fiber sand rings, measuring 150-by-230 and 86-by-194 respectively, provide more than enough space for all types of equestrian activities. With 11 spacious paddocks spread throughout the property, your horses will have ample room to graze and roam freely, providing their health and happiness.

It doesn’t just end there at the barn, it also features a dedicated vet stall, two tack rooms, an office with a full bathroom, laundry facilities, ample storage space, a medical room, and an additional half bath. Every single element of horse care and management has been meticulously considered to the finest detail, ingraining a secure sense of an abundance of activities you might need to indulge your passion for equestrian pursuits.

The center aisle barn alone is a testament to superior craftsmanship, showcasing 24 expertly designed stalls, each equipped with padded interiors to ensure the utmost comfort for your horse.

Outside, the entertainment options are just as impressive. The sprawling grounds feature a sparkling pool, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit, providing the perfect setting for al fresco dining and socializing. Whether you’re lounging poolside with a cocktail or roasting marshmallows under the stars, you’ll feel like you’re living in paradise.

But the luxury doesn’t end there. Beyond this estate lies the vibrant community of Wellington, holding a prestigious reputation for its equestrian culture, upscale lifestyle and dining scene. Explore the many fascinating boutiques and art galleries of downtown, or spend an afternoon browsing the stalls at the Wellington Green Market.

With its unparalleled amenities, elegant living spaces, and proximity to all that Wellington has to offer, this equestrian estate is truly a rare find.

Whether you’re a seasoned horse enthusiast or simply seeking a luxurious retreat, this property offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and sophistication.

[Listing: 2984 S Appaloosa Trail, Wellington, Florida | Agent: Casey Flannery, Equestrian Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

This article appeared in our February issue of Behind The Hedges and the March issue of Behind The Hedges Palm Beach. For more on Palm Beach real estate, click here.